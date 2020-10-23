Neighbors recount deadly police shooting in KC’s Northeast, calling it disheartening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a police shooting Friday on Kansas City’s Northeast side.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, now investigating the deadly use of force, describes the now-deceased man as a homicide suspect who fired a handgun at KCPD officers during a felony traffic stop.

It happened in the street near Admiral Boulevard and Tracy Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Neighbors in the area said they heard anywhere between 10-15 shots during the incident.

“Just rapid shots. I used to be in the Army. I was 101st Airborne, and it sounded like our M-16s. It was like ‘ba-ba-ba-ba-ba,'” neighbor Paul Rosales said.

“It was fast,” Rosales added.

“And then maybe as I’m outside for 15 minutes, and there’s more cop cars because all of this wasn’t blocked off at first,” Ajanae Brent, another neighbor, said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the individual was in the back of a silver vehicle. They provided no other description of the alleged suspect other than he’s a man.

At least three other people were with him in the car when KCPD made the traffic stop. Those people complied with the orders of four officers conducting the stop, said Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“At one point he pulled up the handgun to where the officers were able to identify that’s a gun, clearly. And then at some point, that suspect pointed the gun at the officers and actually shot,” Bell said.

That shot hit a police vehicle near where an officer was standing, Bell said.

The responding police shot back, hitting the person who authorities said was treated at the scene and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Neighbors said the entire situation is disheartening.

“I feel like it’s always something. There’s never a break anymore, especially this year. It’s something in the air, and there’s nothing stopping it,” Brent, one of the neighbors, said.

“And I understand he might have been a bad guy, and that’s what hurts my feelings the most. I never actually know,” Brent said.

Authorities said they need to positively identify the deceased person before sharing his identity. They are also not currently sharing which homicide he may have been connected to.