KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a man shot and killed by police Monday is hiring civil rights attorney Lee Merritt to investigate claims that officers should not have killed 36-year-old Shawn Wilson.

Friends and family claim that Wilson was mentally ill when police came to his home near 52nd and Olive streets early Monday morning to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance involving a child.

Police claim Wilson was outside the home, armed with a knife. Police say he did not obey officers’ commands and moved toward them. Officers then shot and killed Wilson.

But friends and neighbors are telling a different story.

They claim that police brought Wilson outside the house peacefully and searched him to find a kitchen paring knife.

Some claim that’s what prompted a struggle involving four or five officers.

The president of the Blue Hills Neighborhood Association claims he has viewed surveillance video of officers piling on top of Wilson during a struggle.

“They came into his house,” Ron Hunt, the neighborhood association president, said. “They both grabbed him. They sit and talk to him. Mother told them, ‘Hey, he’s on medication, he’s mentally ill.’ They walked him calmly out of the house. She sees a portion of the incident. Then there’s one shot. After that one shot, there’s three or four shots. Something is wrong with that picture.”

Hunt believes the shooting could have been prevented.

Wilson is survived by a 4-month-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Merritt, a Philadelphia-based civil right attorney, has taken on several high-profile police shootings, including most recently representing the family of Cameron Lamb. A Kansas City police detective was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Lamb’s death.

