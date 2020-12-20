Neighbors say they tried to save man killed in south Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead inside his south Kansas City home.



“It’s very difficult to see something like that, to see flames like that. To see that you have a neighbor that’s in distress,” neighbor, Derrick Hutton said.

The Kansas City Fire Department said neighbors reported the fire on Tullis Avenue just before 9 a.m.



“When I looked outside my window, I just seen that the house, the back of the house was just engulfed in flames. You could see the flames rushing out of the roof,” Hutton said.

Neighbors say they rushed to the house, in an attempt to help save the man. But it was too late.



“They tried to kick the door in. They called his name, couldn’t get him to respond,” neighbor, Sean Jones said.

Sean Jones, the victim’s next door neighbor said the man lived alone.

Jones and his family were fairly close and would often go grocery shopping for him.



“I felt sorry for him because I know he was older and I know his health wasn’t as strong. So he couldn’t go up and down stairs,” Jones said.

As investigators work to find out what caused the fire, the victim’s neighbors say they’re losing a good guy.



“He’ll be missed by me because I’m going to miss seeing his head out the door. He’d say ‘hey’ flag me down or his text message come through my phone,” Jones said.

The fire department said they found the man inside a bedroom. They said if you need a smoke detector, you can get one from the department for free.