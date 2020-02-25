Neighbors say they were blindsided by Riverfront parking restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New parking restrictions in Berkley Riverfront Park have those who live nearby upset.

Tenants at the Union Berkley Apartments fear they now may face a big unexpected expense and hassle.

For more than a year, tenants who moved into this new riverfront housing complex have enjoyed plenty of free parking.

But Port KC, which manages the riverfront and the park, recently informed neighbors that parking spaces in between the apartments and the park would have a two hour time limit, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Union apartments does have a garage for tenants willing to pay a monthly fee per parking space.

But for renters such as Adam Magers, the new restrictions seem unreasonable.

"If you moved in here thinking you were going to have free parking and you didn’t budget for an extra $80 per vehicle or whatever it ends up being, depending on what you have to pay for, it’s a big surprise," Magers said.

A manager for Port KC told FOX4 that tenants should have learned long ago that free parking would be going away.

Port KC is aware that many feel blindsided by the change and said it will not immediately begin enforcing the parking restrictions.

The agency also is willing to reconsider the time limit. Magers said if he invites guests for dinner, they're likely to stay for more than two hours.

Ultimately Pork KC wants parking available so other visitors can enjoy the riverfront. Tenants such as Magers understand that goal but say with more lofts coming, flexibility in parking will allow more people to enjoy the park.