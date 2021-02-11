Neighbors shocked by news of federal charges, Olathe man’s role in Capitol riot

OLATHE, Kan. — Three of the five people arrested and federally charged Thursday in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 live in Kansas and Missouri.

One of them from Blue Springs, the other two from Olathe. Those men are being held at the Wyandotte County Jail.

The FBI said 47-year-old William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe; 47-year-old Christopher Charles Kuehne, of Olathe; and 44-year-old Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, are under arrest and facing numerous charges including conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Tire tracks through the yard of an Olathe home set the scene for the overnight arrest of Chrestman.

Neighbor Shaunna Keller saw flashing lights, several police cars and federal agents blocking off her street.

“Then, shortly after that I saw two males come out of the house with their hands up, and I couldn’t hear anything. Then after that just lots of action, people going in and out,” Keller said. “It was just kind of scary because, I mean, we all love our neighborhood. Not that things can’t happen in any neighborhood. It’s just never happened before.”

Several neighbors said they had no idea who was living nearby.

“I just didn’t know what he could possibly be involved with considering the FBI were over there,” Keller said.

“It just goes to show you don’t really know what people’s thoughts on certain things in politics are,” Keller said. “And you just never know what can be in your neighborhood, I guess.”

FOX4 knocked on Kuehne’s door. A family was home, but nobody answered. No one answered at the Chrestman residence either.

Investigators say video and photos show Chrestman, along with two others charged Thursday — siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold — among a large group of nationalists known as the “Proud Boys,” who investigators identify as a group that rallied attendance for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were among the first people to overpower U.S. Capitol police officers, crashing through metal barricades and advancing toward the Capitol, court records say. Officers attempted to form a line closer to the building, when the affidavit says that Chrestman yelled: “You shoot and I’ll take your f****** a** out.”

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

As the crowd continued to advance, investigators say they heard Chrestman on video shout, “Do you want your house back?” to which the crowd replied, “Yes!” Chrestman then shouted back: “Take it!”

He and the Konolds are accused of dismantling metal barriers before entering the Capitol.

As they continued to move into the Capitol, the Konolds, Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were seen attempting to prevent large metal doors from closing as officers attempted to secure the area. The Konolds stopped a door with their hands; investigators say Chrestman used a wooden axe or club to stop another. Colon and Kuehne blocked one door path with a podium, and another with a chair.

Investigators say they pinpointed these suspects due to consistent video and photos that showed them wearing orange clothing, or orange tape on their hats or helmets.

Investigators also honed in on Felicia Konold’s social media statements on Snapchat and Twitter. In one Snap, investigators say she stated in part:

“Dude, I can’t even put into words. I never could have imagined that much of an influence on the events that unfolded today.”

“Dude, people were willing to follow. You ******* lead, and everyone had my back, dude, everyone, ******* wall, legit, in the air, up against the fence, three lines of police, fence, me, not even on the ground, my feet weren’t even on the ground, all my boys, behind me, holding me up in the air, pushing back.”

In another Snap, she said she was recruited into the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, even though she’s not from Kansas City. Court documents say she lives in the Tucson, Arizona area.

She also revealed a two-sided challenge coin with markings that investigators say belong to the Kansas City Proud Boys.