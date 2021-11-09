Neighbors uncomfortable after man missing for a week found dead in Brush Creek apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s little to go off in the homicide investigation of a man found dead at Brush Creek Towers Monday, but investigators do believe the circumstances are suspicious.

Family members tell FOX4 they believe the victim was dead for days.

“This did not just happen today. We had been looking for him for a week,” said Malinda Pulluaim, the victim’s aunt.

The discovery was made during a welfare check and follow-up to an ongoing missing person investigation.

Neighbors say they never heard or saw anything suspicious.

“I’m surprised that I didn’t hear anything closely. I live two doors down from me” said Ashley Reams. “It has not only me, but the majority of people here who know about it, we feel uncomfortable. I’m still thinking about leaving, as soon as possible if I can.”

Police have not released the victim’s name or detailed the possible cause of death.

“Getting tired of all the senseless murders in Kansas City, and he didn’t do anything for anyone to harm him or take his life,” Pulluaim said. “I hope his killer is found and his mom gets peace.”

The family said they are questioning the timeline and how long their loved one was dead at the apartment.

If you have information on THE homicide case, you can call the tips hotline 816-474-8477.