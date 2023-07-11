LIBERTY, Mo. — Gunfire might get closer to rural homeowners in Clay County, Missouri.

Plans to establish a new police gun range outside Liberty aren’t popular with the public.

Proposals for the Clay County Law Enforcement Training Center would earmark $6.9 million in COVID relief money for construction.

It would include training facilities for police officers and sheriff’s deputies as well as an outdoor gun range for law enforcement officers, including those from outside Clay County.

The proposed 63-acre plot of land sits off Stillhouse Road, north of U.S. Highway 210 near Missouri City. People living in that area complain this threatens their property and personal safety.

Tuesday night’s Clay County Commission Planning meeting was the public’s first chance to sound off.

“You see, time and time again, on social media and on TV, the struggles of trying to find personnel to work in law enforcement,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “If we can’t train the ones we have, we’re just out there making the bare minimums.”

The sheriff said he understands the public’s concerns, and admits, he’d be concerned too. However, the proposed site works best for law enforcement and, in turn, for the public they serve.

“I would love to find another location where we’re met with no opposition,” Akin said.

Neighbors at Tuesday’s meeting point to a school to the south of that plot of land, as well as a cattle farm to the north.

Some wonder why existing Clay County shooting ranges won’t suffice. Potential effects to property values are also a worry for the public.

“My daughter lives in Claycomo where the other one is. Right behind her, she has horses. Every time they shoot, the horses jump. Cattle are going to do the same things out there,” Helen Beydler, who lives near the proposed site, said.

“To even begin to contemplate gunfire for the majority of every single day including holidays,” Sharron Bowen, another neighbor, said. “It destroys everything we built.”

Another neighbor is concerned about development of the land in question. It was formerly owned by a dumpster company that hauled household garbage away. They asked commissioners if this land would be safe to use over a long period of time.

The proposed plans indicate the closest distance from gunfire to the nearest property line would be 500-3,000 feet. As it stands, law enforcement officers have to travel one hour to St. Joseph to get their required range time, according to Akin.