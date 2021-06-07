Neighbors worried about dangerous street after 5-year-old hit by car, critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 5-year-old is currently in the hospital, fighting for their life, after being hit by a car in Kansas City, Kansas, over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a white Chevy Impala was driving near State Avenue and 31st Street when the child ran across the road. The driver hit the 5-year-old, immediately stopped and called for help.

The crash happened just a few feet away from KCK Fire Station No. 11. When firefighters inside heard the calls for help, they ran out, loaded the child up and drove the child to Children’s Mercy.

Grey Titterington was just feet away when the shocking crash happened.

“Sitting right here, watching it right from the fire department. Everyone was playing soccer,” Titterington said.

Mickey Kissell said the stretch of road is especially dangerous because dozens of kids cross it to get to Kensington Park.

“The cars, you know, go by really fast. I sometimes have to catch my own self, so catching my own self tells you that it’s very dangerous, very dangerous,” Kissell said.

Kissell said something needs to be done.

“Probably a fence, a fence or, like you said, an overpass,” he said.

Titterington walks the road to get to work almost every day. He said it’s always a frightening experience.

“We have to rely on the drivers and preach driver safety because we are putting our lives in their hands because they are the ones behind the 2-ton vehicle,” Titterington said.

According to KCK police, the child is still in critical condition.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android