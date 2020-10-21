Nelson-Atkins Museum to cut 36 positions, tours and more due to COVID-19 impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced Wednesday it will cut 36 positions along with in-person tours, festivals and more to help reduce its budget due to the economic impact from COVID-19.

In a statement from the museum, officials said during the six months the museum shut down due to COVID-19, it lost revenue from event rentals, fundraisers, ticketing and more.

Even though the museum has reopened since, attendance is lower than normal, which means less income. To balance the budget, museum officials must now make cuts.

“Because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the museum has been forced to cancel all traveling exhibitions, in-person tours, classes, public programs and festivals — steps that also affect revenue generation and fundraising,” museum officials said.

The Nelson-Atkins needs to reduce its budget by about $26 million. To do so, they also plan to cut 36 positions from the staff.

“Any decision to reduce the size of the staff must be the last resort. The staff members of the Nelson-Atkins keep our institution’s mission thriving, and they ensure that the museum is a cultural treasure in Kansas City,” said Richard C. Green, chair of the Nelson-Atkins Board of Trustees.

“Unfortunately, we are not immune to the same forces that businesses and other nonprofit organizations have faced during this difficult year. These steps are being taken to ensure the museum’s long-term sustainability.”

The museum depends on private donations and said its supporters have been generous. The popular art museum also secured a Payroll Protection Program loan and reallocated some previously restricted funds.

But although it was helpful, it wasn’t enough to cover the lost revenue.

“The museum’s mission, to bring art and people together, will prevail,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, CEO and director of the Nelson-Atkins.

“Any decision that adversely affects staff is always the most difficult. But while our staff will be smaller and our resources more limited, we are fully committed to providing transformative experiences with the extraordinary art collection that defines this museum.”