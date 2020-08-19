Nelson-Atkins Museum will reopen to the public, new safety measures in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, September 12. They have several safety precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum closed in March it is one of the last major local tourist attractions to reopen.

When visitors return on Sept. 12, visitors are required to reserve a timed ticket online.

The museum is also limiting the number of people allowed in a gallery at one time, and guests are required to wear a mask. Learn more about all of the precautions, here.

They plan to be open Thursday through Mondays. While admission is still free, they are asking for donations to help cover the costs of running the museum during this pandemic.