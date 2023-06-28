KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What do you get when you combine two popular sports? The owners of a new venue hope the answer is an entertaining experience that everyone can enjoy.

If you’ve never heard of “fowling,” the word rhymes with bowling.

Fowling combines bowling pins with the accuracy of football. Add in a bar and you have an entertainment option called “The Fowling Warehouse Kansas City,” like no one’s ever seen.

It’s played like this: A group of people slit into two teams. Two sets of bowling pins are lined up on each end of a fowling lane. Each team takes turns throwing a football to be the first to knock down all 10 of the opponent’s pins.

If a player knocks down the middle pin in the first throw, that team immediately wins the game.

Watch the quick video provided by The Fowling Warehouse Kansas City in the player at the top of the page to get an idea about how the game is played.

The Fowling Warehouse will open in a former hardware store at 1020 West 103rd St. It is located near Interstate 435 and State Line Road.

The business will include 16 fowling lanes, TVs, and a full bar.

Customers can either bring their own food and snacks to enjoy while playing, or have food delivered from a nearby restaurant.

Kansas City’s The Fowling Warehouse is expected to be just the eighth location in the country when it opens this fall.