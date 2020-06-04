New $15 million children’s museum in South Kansas City plans to open in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Crews reached a major milestone in the construction of a $15 million children’s museum in south Kansas City Thursday.

They celebrated the end of construction on the building in the Red Bridge Shopping Mall.

Next, they need to finish up the inside and install ten new exhibits for kids to explore and enjoy.

The current Wonderscope has been run out of an outdated school building in Shawnee the past 30 years.

This new, state-of-the-art children’s museum will replace that, and they plan to incorporate STEAM learning into every exhibit so kids can learn while they play.

“We’ve tried to incorporate smart technology where we can, understanding kiddos are still young and everybody doesn’t want them in front of a screen,” executive director Roxanne Hill said. “But we’ve tried to infuse it in different areas that they can explore, where it’s part of the educational push of what we’re doing.”

The new Wonderscope will open in October.

They are still finishing up fundraising for this new museum. Just visit wonderscope.org if you want to help.