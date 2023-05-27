KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a large new piece of art to enjoy in the historic West Bottoms.

The new mural is 215 feet long and is located at the Ninth Street Garden near 9th and Mulberry streets.

The mural coincides with the West Bottoms’ Heritage Days celebration, which honors the neighborhood’s history and nature.

Art like this can be challenging in Kansas City.

“This was a good wall to paint,” artist Mike Judd said. “Most of the walls in Kansas City are pretty rough, but this one went kind of smooth.”

It took a collection of artists four weeks to create the massive mural. A grant from the Rebuild KC program helped fund it.