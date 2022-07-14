Rendering of the AdventHealth Cancer Center. Image provided by the City of Merriam.

MERRIAM, Kan. — The Kansas City metro will soon be home to a new center dedicated to cancer care.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will begin work on a new three-story building on its campus in Merriam starting July 18.

The building will be known as AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission. The hospital said it will be designed to accommodate twice as many patients as it currently serves.

AdventHealth said the new Cancer Center will focus on ever step of a patient’s cancer journey, starting with prevention.

The Cancer Center will include new specially designed spaces for radiation oncology, infusion therapies, lab, pharmacy, rehabilitation services and provider clinics.

“Almost all of us have been impacted by cancer, either having been diagnosed ourselves or supporting our family and friends who are battling the disease,” Michael Knecht, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission President, said. “We have designed this Cancer Center as if our own family members were being treated there, and the result is a space that is beautiful and nurturing for patients and promotes efficiency and collaboration amongst clinicians.”

The AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for the new center and cancer care in the metro.

A groundbreaking for the new cancer center will be held in October.

