TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has seen a 27% increase in call volume since it first went online in July of 2022.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office says the hotline is estimated to reach 120,000 Kansans in the hotline’s first full year of operation. 988 was chosen because it is believed to be an easy number for people to remember during a crisis like 911. The hotline is federally funded.

“The successes we are seeing with the implementation of 988 are a reflection that when Kansas leaders come together to invest in mental health, more Kansans can access essential care,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I continue to encourage Kansans to tell their families, friends, and neighbors that this resource is here for them whenever they need it.”

The 988 line can also accept text messages. Those who call or text will be connected to a local crisis center for help.

You can also find help online at https://988lifeline.org/chat/.