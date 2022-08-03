KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cuteness runs wild at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo announced two red panda cubs were born to Kashmir and Randy at the zoo in May.

The cubs are named Zhuzi and Sundara.

Zhuzi is male. His name means bamboo in Chinese, according to zookeepers. Sundara is female. Her name means beautiful in Nepalese.

The cubs were born weighing just over 100 grams, or about one-fifth of a pound. The animals have been growing ever since and getting stronger every day, according to the zoo.

While Kashmir is spending a lot of time with her cubs behind the scenes, guests are able to view the little ones on an animal cam in front of the red panda habitat.

Red pandas are native to the Himalayan regions of Myanmar and China. They are listed as endangered due to poaching, a shrinking habitat and illegal trading.

