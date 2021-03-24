New ALDI grocery store opening April 1 at Legends Outlets in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A new ALDI grocery store is opening a new location next week at the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas.

The new store located at 1945 N. 110th Street will open on Thursday, April 1. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The company said the new store is built with environmentally friendly materials and is nearly double the size of an average ALDI store.

The new location will also also convenient services like curbside pickup and grocery delivery.

ALDI currently operates almost 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by the end of 2022, according to a release.

