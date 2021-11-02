New and familiar faces returning to Olathe City Council in 2022

OLATHE, Kan. — More than 20,000 Olathe voters participated in the general election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office, two familiar faces will return to the Olathe City Council next year.

Starting in 2022, current Ward 3 council member Kevin Gilmore will fill the At-Large seat on the Olathe City Council. Gilmore secured 10,889 votes (53% of the total vote) compared to Dean Vakas who received 9,446 votes (46%).

LeEtta Felter will soon fill the 3rd Ward seat on the Olathe City Council after securing a 205 vote lead over Wayne Janner in Tuesday’s election.

Felter secured 2,588 votes (51% of the total vote) and Janner secured 2,383 votes (47%).

Incumbent Marge Vogt will take on another term representing the 4th Ward on the city council. Vogt received 2,109 votes (52 percent of the total vote) compared to challenger Dustin Morris who received 1,904 (47 percent).