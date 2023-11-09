OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new carousel is coming to Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall after its last one closed.

A spokesperson for the mall said crews are already building the new attraction. It’s expected to open for rides in the spring.

The last carousel, operated by Indoor Entertainment of Kansas, shut down and moved out after their lease expired. It had been in the mall for 15 years.

Before the new carousel opens, Oak Park Mall is making plans for the holiday season.

Santa Claus will make his grand arrival at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and stick around through Christmas Eve. Santa’s hours are: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

This year he’ll be hanging out in the Center Court, near Dillard’s North and where the carousel was previously located.

Anyone who visits Santa through Dec. 15 can enter the Dear Santa Giveaway for a chance to go on a $2,000 shopping spree. Oak Park Mall is also offering pet photos with Old Saint Nick on Mondays.