New bar curfew has some making adjustments in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new curfew in place parts of the metro.

Bars and restaurants in Kansas City, along with Jackson and Wyandotte counties, can no longer be open past 10 p.m.

On the first weekend of these new restrictions the Kansas City Chiefs are playing a night game.

“Normally like on a Chiefs game right now it’s busy, but you haven’t seen one person walk by me,” Craig Boyce, a Chiefs fan said. “It’s usually lined up and walking up and down.”



On 39th Street in Kansas City there was almost no Chiefs fans in sight.



Bars were empty and closed at 10 p.m.



The early closure is a part of Kansas City’s new COVID-19 restrictions.



The new rules had some fans in limbo since the bars closed during the game.



“We’re going to leave at halftime and go back to the house or go back across state line in Kansas,” Boyce said.



Some fans like Boyce went to bars that stayed open later.

Others chose to enjoy the fun while they could.

“I think it’s kind of smart, Anthony Cerda, a Chiefs fan said. “Everybody is going home at the same time to lower the chances of getting the case of coronavirus.”

FOX4 talked to some bar owners who didn’t want to talk on camera.

They said if everyone follows the rules we could get back to normal sooner than later.