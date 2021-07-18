New Bethel Church of Kansas City, Kansas celebrates 73rd Anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A church that opened it’s doors in the late 1940’s celebrated their anniversary on Sunday.

It was the 73rd anniversary for the New Bethel Church. The church has served the community through wars, civil rights struggles, economic highs and lows, and now, a global pandemic.

There was free food, games, music, giveaways and a classic car show to celebrate the occasion.

Pastor A. Glenn Brady said that he enjoys helping the community.

“Our church had its existence started 73 years ago by a woman pastor, Rosie Summers. I’m the 5th pastor but we wanted to do even more for the community so we’re oriented in serving the church congregation but also the community as well,” Brady said.

New Bethel is offering free vaccinations and COVID-19 testing as a way to encourage everyone in the community to vaccinate so that things like churches can safely get back to normal.