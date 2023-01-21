SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion.

In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents.

The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to pregnancies as well.

“As couples manage prenatal expenses, time away from work, domestic preparations, and costs of medical complications, the state should respect the couples’ priorities in caring for their pre-born children,” said Richey. “HB 457 shows that respect by extending the dependent tax deduction to pre-born children.”

The bill states that the pregnancy would need to be confirmed by a physician to be eligible for the deduction.