New Boulevard ‘Tip Your Cap’ beer raising funds for Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Kansas City, MO — Boulevard Brewing Company is stepping to the plate to create a new beer to honor the Negro Leagues during its centennial anniversary.

Called “Tip Your Cap”, the amber ale is a baseball beer meant to evoke the taste of drinking a cold one at a baseball game.

“We’re honored to team up with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on this collaboration,” Bobby Dykstra, VP of Sales at Boulevard, said. “The Negro Leagues play a very important role in our nation’s history and the museum is a treasured attraction for the Kansas City Community.”

A portion of the proceeds from all sales of the “Tip Your Cap” beer will be donated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Negro Leagues officially formed in Kansas City at the YMCA near 18th and Vine back in 1920.

“It comes on the heels of our mega successful ‘Tip Your Cap to the Negro Leagues’ virtual campaign that we launched last year in conjunction with the 100th anniversary,” Bob Kendrick,” Bob Kendrick, president of the organization, said. “I hope a lot of people will raise their can and ‘tip their caps’ in honor of the Negro Leagues.”

The beer will go on store shelves in May and be sold through August 2021. They will be available everywhere that Boulevard beer is sold.

“We’re excited to see fans around the country raise their cans and ‘tip their caps’ in a fitting salute to America’s unsung baseball heroes who overcame tremendous social adversity to play ball,” Dykstra said.

