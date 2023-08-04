LENEXA, Kan. — Johnson County leaders unveiled a new bus route Friday connecting several popular county destinations.

The zero-fare bus route will link the Lenexa City Center to the Mission Transit Center, traveling through downtown Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Transit Director Josh Powers said Route 487 is a critical addition to Johnson County’s services. It’s the first east-west connecting route between 75th and 95th streets.

The new route is part of $15.3 million in county funding for several pilot programs aimed at improving public transportation in Johnson County.

The new route officially starts at 6 a.m. Monday. See the full route and schedule here.