KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new bus stop in front of Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City is making the hospital more accessible for patients and employees, hospital officials say.

Saint Luke’s worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) to rework route 47 to add stops on Broadway Boulevard, directly in front of the hospital at 4400 Broadway Boulevard.

Graphic provided by Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

Before adding the new stop, the nearest bus stop was at 43rd Street and Mill Creek Parkway.

According to Saint Luke’s Hospital, the stop was challenging for patients using the route to easily receive healthcare services, because of a steep uphill walk on 43rd Street.