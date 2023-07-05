Liberty, Mo. — Parents in the Northland are just a few weeks away from having a place to let their kids play while the parents recharge.

When one mom couldn’t find a spot like that nearby, she decided to just make it herself.

Coffee shops are great for parents on the go, but they don’t often have anything to keep the kids occupied.

The Busy Bean Play Café plans to solve that problem.

“It does get a little difficult at times. Because as a parent, you want to make sure your kids are always well behaved,” said parent Jessica Pryor.

That’s what makes it a challenge for parents like Pryor to stop off at coffee shops while she’s out with her sons.

It’s also why Pryor is interested in what Shannan Conner is creating in Liberty, Missouri.

“So when you walk in, parents and kids will be requested to take their shoes off,” Conner said.

In their stocking feet, parents can refuel, while kids use their energy in a play area just around the corner.

The idea came to Conner because of what she experiences as a mom.

“The biggest thing I feel like, especially when having an infant, was we were up so early in the morning and we didn’t have any place to go,” she said.

She couldn’t find any near her home, so she joked about building one herself, until the joke became a concreate business plan.

Her career as a speech language pathologist is already shaping how the play area will be set up and what kids will find there.

“You’re going to see more toys where the child is going to have to use their imagination and make those sounds for the toy,” she said.

Conner says it’ll help the kids learn while they play and help parents feel better about what they choose to do with their little ones.

“A lot of parents are working parents and we have to choose either doing something for ourselves or something for our kid,” she said. “There’s not time for both and I think a lot of parents carry guilt when we pick something for ourselves over our kids.”

Pryor knows the feeling.

“Being in a safe space where you’re with other parents and it’s more like ‘oh honey, we get it, we’ve been there.'”

Conner says she plans to open up later this summer.

For information on how to reserve an open play session, click here.