New climate organization sets lofty goal to radically cut KC emissions by 2050

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wide swath of elected officials from both sides of the state line, and from both sides of the aisle, are joining forces in a new non-profit organization that is setting lofty goals to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

“When you look at it and you see that these things aren’t as scary as they may sound you’ll realize that it’s a great opportunity,” said Mike Kelly, mayor of Roeland Park, Kansas who also serves as the chairperson for Climate Action KC.

Shawnee City Councilwoman Lindsey Constance serves as president of Climate Action KC.

The group is proposing a wide range of environmental strategies and solutions to reduce waste while still boosting the economy.

“In my city, in Shawnee, we did a green street initiative which ended up saving significant dollars while improving stormwater runoff,” Constance told FOX4.

The primary goal of the group is have the KC region reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

“To some people that’s very important,” Kelly said. “To everybody, financial savings is important; so there’s really an opportunity for joint wins here.”