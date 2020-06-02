New COVID-19 outbreak reported at KC paper plant where 200+ have tested positive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at one Kansas City manufacturing plant.

The Kansas City Health Department announced the new outbreak at Aspen Paper Products on Tuesday.

The plant is located just off Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard, in Kansas City’s 3rd District, which has the most local cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials say they first learned of a positive test at the plant in mid-May, and cases increased every week.

On May 29 and 30, Aspen offered testing to its employees, revealing the large outbreak. More than 200 have tested positive. The Kansas City plant employs about 850 people.

The health department is now working with Aspen to stop the spread, including increasing sanitization, personal protection equipment, social distancing, temperature checks and more.