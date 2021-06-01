New COVID-19 testing options available for Missourians re-thinking holiday activities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chances are your May 2021 was very different than May a year ago, or practically any month throughout most of 2020. With some, but still less than half of people fully vaccinated, people returned to sporting events, graduations and Memorial Day activities.

Missouri is now averaging 125 new cases of COVID-19 a day down from more than 2,000 at some points during the winter. But what should you do if after returning to life more like normal, you get symptoms, even if you’ve been vaccinated?

“I would hope people would get tested if they have symptoms for COVID but some people won’t,” Josh Williams said outside Kauffman Stadium Tuesday.

“I think if you are in group settings like this it’s important. I think it’s a self-discretion thing where you have to figure out for yourself what’s important for public safety,” another fan Ryan Klover said.

Missouri is now making home testing kits available because of advances in technology, convenience factors and an overall shift in strategies. Tests take about two days to arrive and two days to mail back and get results.

A Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokesperson said it is perfectly fine to order one now in case you need in the future. They are good for 6 months and are free, as is shipping.

The lone remaining state testing site weekdays in Kansas City is in the Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663 parking lot where testing is offered Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The union’s President said in the 6 weeks it’s been there, it’s been heavily utilized and he hopes Missouri keeps it open until we reach herd immunity.

“As you know the more this spreads, the more it replicates the more it is going to mutate. That’s why it’s important to still schedule a robust testing effort,” Jason Mendenhall said.

Many county health departments are still offering COVID-19 testing certain days at their facilities or at clinics around the area. One such site in Jackson County, Wednesday, is at Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit. Testing will be done from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

