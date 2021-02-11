New COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Starting Monday, there’s yet another way to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House says it’s new Community Health Center Vaccination Program will give people in certain communities easier access to the vaccine. The program is called the Federally Qualified Health Center program, or FQHC.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the program will eventually be available to thousands of people across the state of Missouri.

“Starting next week, FQHCs will begin receiving vaccines supplied directly from the federal government to help reach underserved and vulnerable communities,” Parson said.

Each Community Health Center is already providing primary care services to thousands of people and their families. According to the White House, the majority of patients the centers serve are racial minorities and are living at or below the federal poverty line.

The entire vaccine rollout has been a process. Getting vaccines to FQHC’s is no different. The White House says the program will be slowly phased in. The first centers will be able to start ordering vaccines starting Monday.

At this point, FOX4 does not know the locations that fall into this first phase.

There are hundreds of health centers in Missouri and Kansas that fall into this category. Not all will be included in the government’s FQHC vaccination program. At least one Community Health Center in Kansas and one in Missouri will be included in this first phase. The White House also says the program will be expanded to 250-centers in the coming weeks.

This is a federal program, and like the program working with local pharmacies, does not impact the number of doses the states get from the government.

President Biden says the program will help the U.S. reach his goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

