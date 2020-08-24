New coworking facility opens in downtown luxury tower Two Light

Kansas City’s newest coworking facility debuted Monday inside luxury apartment tower Two Light.

Spark Kansas City took over a two-level, 15,000-square foot space and offers dedicated and nondedicated desks, private offices and suites that can accommodate 10 to 15 people. Instead of long-term leases, it offers month-to-month memberships to give businesses flexibility. It’s especially helpful for startups that may not know how fast they’ll grow or whether they’ll need to downsize.

“Things change on a dime. That’s how startup life is,” said Shervonne Cherry, director of community and partnerships for Spark Coworking, which also has a location in Baltimore. “We don’t want to penalize companies for being successful and having growth.”

Group working spaces have become more popular in Kansas City. WeWork, a New York-based company that also operates group work locations, opened two new spaces downtown over the past two years, despite a massive reduction in workforce in late 2019.

Local operators told FOX4 that the layoffs did not affect either of the KC offices.

