MERRIAM, Kan. — Police release new information about a shooting in Merriam Saturday night.

Investigators said Thursday that the shooting happened on the Shawnee Mission Parkway ramp to northbound Interstate 35.

They said someone fired several shots out of a green Dodge Challenger and into another car between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police believe there were three people inside the Challenger at the time of the shooting. Two people in the other car were shot, but are expected to recover.

Merriam police said they found the green Challenger earlier this week, and are still investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

