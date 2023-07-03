OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City-area athletic trainer, who worked for the Blue Valley School District, will surrender his training license after being accused of having inappropriate contact with minors.

Christopher Poskey, 39, is charged with two counts of sex exploitation of a child. He posted bond May 28, according to court records.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced Monday that Poskey will surrender his license and admitted there is enough evidence against him that the board would revoked it.

According to a notice published by the board, the Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force arrested Poskey on March 31. The document shows he had conversations on social media with two girls whom he believed were under the age of 14.

The document shows he requested and sent sexually explicit images.

Following his arrest, Poskey allegedly told FBI agents that he had multiple sexually explicit conversations with minors while he worked on-duty as an athletic trainer. He also allegedly admitted he sent and requested elicit images, according to the document.

Officers arrested Poskey in April. He was a University of Kansas Health System athletic trainer who was working at Blue Valley Southwest High School at the time of his arrest.

At the time of the arrest, the health system said it employed Poskey for nine years and is cooperating with the investigation. Blue Valley is one of four school districts that partners with the health system’s sports medicine and performance center.

Poskey is scheduled to be in court again July 28.