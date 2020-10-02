New details on police shooting in Peculiar highlight mental health during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The gunman who shot and injured Peculiar police officers were hoping that they would kill him, according to new court documents.

The shooting happened on I-49 near the Peculiar exit. 29-year-old Matthew Good reportedly attempted suicide by cop.

Good fired once hitting the ground. Officers returned fire, before Good fired again. This time, he hit one officer in the arms and one in the leg and lip.

Soon after, negotiators asked Good how they could help.

“Kill me,” he said.

Due to outstanding work by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Good was taken into custody and the standoff ended without further violence. However, a mental health professional with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 that these types of cases are on the rise.

“You know our role is to help keep the person safe. Keep everybody else safe, and to get them the help they need,” Andrea Kesler, a co-responder, said.

Kesler works for the Wyandotte Behavioral Health Network. She said that cases have become more extreme due to the pandemic.

“Especially right now with COVID, a lot of people have been off their medications for sometime,” she said. “A lot of programs were shut down, and the resources just were not there, or are not there. And so we’re seeing a lot of extreme cases right now”

The CDC backs up her assessment. According to a study, more than 40% of Americans surveyed are dealing with mental health issues caused by the pandemic.

Good has been charged with 2 counts of misdemeanor assault and felony unlawful use of a weapon.