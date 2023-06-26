KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents detail allegations against a man accused of multiple carjackings and shooting at police.

Brandon Fletcher has been charged in Daviess County Court with two counts of vehicle hijacking, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of burglary, one count of stealing and one count of resisting arrest.

According to his probable cause statement, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers tried to stop Fletcher in Daviess County while he was driving north on I-35 and going over 90 mph.

He was driving a stolen car from Jackson County.

According to court documents, moments later, Fletcher stole a bicycle and tried to steal another car. While attempting to steal the car, he showed the victim a knife. This person ran from Fletcher, and a Missouri trooper arrived in the area.

When troopers arrived, Fletcher ran and entered an occupied home in Winston, Missouri. He then pulled out his knife and demanded the homeowner give him their keys.

Fletcher left the home in another stolen car. Missouri state troopers and Daviess County deputies located the stolen Ford and then chased Fletcher.

Fletcher drove through residential areas and yards at a high speed before crashing the car. According to documents, Fletcher again fled on foot and was arrested by Missouri state troopers.

Court documents said Fletcher then admitted to shooting a gun at a person in Kansas City, shooting at Kansas City police officers, stealing a car by force, then running from police again, before robbing a person of their clothing in Kansas City, stealing a car by force, and fleeing to Daviess County, Missouri.

According to court documents, Fletcher said he tried to steal another vehicle by force but was unsuccessful, then fled to another residence, where he stole the Ford.

Fletcher could also face charges in Jackson County but no charges have been filed yet.