KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A local college is about to build a new campus in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, offering hope to those who live in the inner city.

Renderings show the new KCK Community College downtown campus. The total cost is around $65 million.

Besides offering college classes, they will also offer medical services through Swope Health and financial services through Community America Credit Union, all in the same building.

They will soon tear down a vacant church and other buildings at 7th Street and State Avenue and build it there, just a couple blocks away from where KCKCC first started 100 years ago.

But 50 years ago, the community college left downtown for a new campus out west.

Now they’re coming back, creating new opportunities for people to better their lives through education.

Ever since Dr. Greg Mosier took over as president of KCKCC five years ago, he’s wanted to build a downtown campus.

He says there is a massive socio-economic divide between downtown and west Wyandotte County, and he believes a new downtown campus can help close that gap.

“We have families down here that have been living in poverty, their kids continue to live in poverty, so we will offer programs that students will be able to take in one semester, one year or two years, make 50, 60, $70,000 a year. It’s life-changing,” Mosier said.

They plan to break ground in September and open two years from now, in the summer of 2025.