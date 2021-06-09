New effort to clean up trash along Kansas Highways is underway

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is taking a different approach to clean up state highways.

Beginning the week of June 7, 2021, crews will begin removing litter along major highways in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. Pickup will take place from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

KDOT says it contracted with Interstate Business Solutions of Indianapolis, Ind. for the next year to pick up trash along the highways. If it works out, there is an option to extend the contract.

Initial efforts focus on I-435 in Johnson County. Crews will move to U.S. 69 from I-35 to 151st Street and I-635 in Wyandotte County later in June. In July, IBS plans to work along I-435 in Wyandotte County and I-35 in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

In March, KDOT said it couldn’t manage litter pickup at the time because of the amount of road work and pothole filling it had scheduled.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android