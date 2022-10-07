KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things will soon be getting more electric at Kansas City International Airport.

The city council approved funding to buy seven new electric buses.

The new buses will be added to the seven buses already in service at the airport. They are used to shuttle travelers between the economy parking lots and terminals.

According to the Aviation Department, the new buses reduce fuel and maintenances costs. In turn, the department expects to save tens of thousands of dollars during the years the buses are in service.

The first electric buses were put into use at the airport in 2017. KCI Airport was the first in the country to use the electric buses, according to the city.

The airport was also the first to have a wireless charging system installed in the New Terminal to charge its buses.

A grant and airport revenues will pay for the new buses.

KCI Airport hopes to have a fleet of all-electric buses in the coming years, according to Director of Aviation Pat Klein.

