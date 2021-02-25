New emergency funding to help Kansas City renters and landlords

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help is on the way for thousands of families who can’t pay their rent or utilities.

Kansas City is in the process of distributing 14.8 million dollars in COVID-19 relief money.

According to city councilman, Kevin O’Neill, Kansas City’s New Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help ease the crisis brought on by the pandemic.

“We are in a disaster crisis,” O’Neill said. “There are thousands of people affected by COVID, and this $14 million isn’t going to be the only answer, but we need as many as we can, and this will help.”

A person must apply and qualify for the money, which can be used to pay rent and utilities. People are not allowed to use it for telephone, cable or internet.

Once accepted, the money will be distributed through several agencies including the Guadalupe Center, Journey to Like, Metro Lutheran Ministries, Greater KC Housing and Save, Inc.

For more information about the assistance program, go to www.kcmo.gov/renthelp.