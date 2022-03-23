KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daily commuters in the Kansas City area are beginning to think their highways become obstacle courses.

Help may be on the way for drivers who are weary of dodging potholes, which are arriving in the Midwest as spring temperatures arrive.

New grant money is arriving for transportation agencies in Kansas and Missouri, some of which is likely to go toward making roadways more drivable.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is quick to point out that he used to be a mayor, so potholes are often on his mind.

On Wednesday, Buttigieg unveiled new infrastructure funding — nearly $3 billion earmarked for roadways, street, bridges and other transportation features at the local level. Money from this budget will be given to multiple state agencies across the nation.

“We’re going to be able to rebuild, redesign and improve more roads, and that means making sure they’re in good shape, and that they’re smooth,” Buttigieg told FOX4 on Wednesday. “This is largely a jobs vision and jobs program. It’s going to be creating jobs for the next 10 years.”

Buttgieg also visited the Kansas City area in January, promoting President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure programs at an appearance in Kansas City, Kansas.

In Missouri, MoDOT leaders believe they can benefit from this extra money they’ll receive over the next five years. MoDOT statistics show its highway system is the seventh largest in the nation, and it ranks second-to-last in terms of revenue per mile.

“Anytime you talk about increasing funding where it improves the roadway, we get it. We understand it’s a necessity. It’s a requirement. When you’re a state agency like we are, any infusion of funding is going to go toward that,” Markl Johnson, a spokesperson from MoDOT, said.

In Kansas, KDOT welcomes the extra $146 million that agency will receive in each of the next five years. A spokeperson with that agency said nearly $90 million will go toward roads.

“We’re ready to move on some of these pretty quickly. When this funding comes in, we have our priorities in place. We know from talking with Kansans where they want to see these investments made,” Steve Hale, KDOT’s director of communications, said.

Buttigieg also told FOX4 his department is funding a research project into new types of asphalt that will hold up better in places with harsh weather. He said that will save drivers and state agencies money in the long run.