MERRIAM, Kan. — Even as a shortage of drivers plagues the transportation industry, the federal government is introducing new regulations to obtain a commercial drivers license. It’s all in the name of safety.

The new Entry Level Driver Training Rule (ELDT), a federal mandate that went into effect Tuesday, requires anyone applying for a CDL to complete behind-the-wheel training from a licensed instructor.

ELDT won’t set a required minimum for time spent in training, opting instead to leave that decision to each instructor, based on their student’s progress.

Two Kansas City metro school districts — North Kansas City Schools and DS Bus Lines, which provides transportation for students in the Shawnee Mission School District — report they’re already requiring more training than the law demands.

“Here in our district, we’re not looking to meet any minimums because, quite frankly, there are no minimums right now,” said Michael Quillen, transportation director with North Kansas City Schools.

Quillen, a retired police officer who’s worked in transportation for more than a decade, said his school district requires three weeks training before new drivers can go out on their own.

“Here in our district, we’re not looking to meet any minimums because, quite frankly, there are no minimums right now,” Quillen said. “We’re certainly not going to put anybody behind the wheel of a school bus that we don’t have 100% confidence that they’re going to be successful.”

DS Bus Lines contracts with the Shawnee Mission School District to drive kids to and from school. Dave Johnson, training manager with DS Bus Lines, said the new federal requirements are good, and they’ll likely add two more classroom days to the two weeks DS already requires.

“Some companies will find themselves having to do a lot more training than they did. For us, we do more than what is required by the federal standards. It won’t affect us that much, and some of our larger competitors, it probably won’t affect them much either,” Johnson said Tuesday.

However, it could affect smaller school districts that manage their own bus fleet, where it could take drivers off the road for more training. Many of those districts benefit from state funding to keep their buses running.

Both the bus companies we spoke with, as well as others in the Kansas City metro, are hiring new drivers. Applicants will need a commercial driver’s license, of course.