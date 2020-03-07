New federal program aims to help house homeless youth who have aged out of foster care

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most states stop supporting young people in foster homes once they turn 18. Many of these young men and women end up unemployed and homeless.

However, a new million-dollar federal program is designed to provide affordable housing as well as job and life skills to these young adults.

When Suzan Nambi turned 18, losing her eligibility for foster care, she said she found herself homeless and alone. She said she didn’t know how to apply for college or a job.

“Foster care didn’t tell me any of that,” she said.

Suzan is one of 20,000 teenagers who age out of the foster care system every year — and about 25% end up homeless.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson says they’ve launched a new federal housing initiative called Foster Youth to Independence. The program helps former foster children ages 18 to 24 find an affordable place to live and teaches them job prep and life skills.

Darla Bardine with the National Network for Youth said the need is so great, the program is expanding to 10 more cities.

“We don’t want young people to spend one day homeless in this country,” Bardine said.

The initiative was also praised by members of Congress.

“This initiative will make it easier for former foster youth to access federal housing assistance so they can continue their education, get a job and have a good start as they transition into adulthood,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

Meanwhile, Suzan said she finally has a safe place to call home for the first time since she left foster care.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness! Is this all my own space?’” She said.