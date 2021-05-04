New festival to bring barbecue, bands and beer to Arrowhead Stadium this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be the place to be for thousands of people this July.

Arrowhead Events announced a new event called the “KCQ Festival” will be held at the stadium July 9-11.

The festival will include champion pitmasters from across the country. They will join some of Kansas City’s favorite barbecue brands, including Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue, Jones’ Bar-b-q and Plowboys BBQ.

Admission to the festival is free for everyone. Pit passes go on sale Tuesday, May 11, and include an all-you-can-eat BBQ experience. There will be other food for sale, too.

Organizers are working with the city and the health department to implement guidelines to keep festival goers safe. Those protocols will be announced closer to the festival.

There will also be live music, demonstrations, games and activities for the whole family.

