OVERLAND Park, Kan. — A new fire department chief has been announced for the city of Overland Park, Kansas.

City Manager Lori Curtis Luther named Alan Long to the fire chief position on Friday.

Luther said Long has a deep understanding of the essential work of the fire service.

“His leadership skills complement our executive leadership team incredibly well,” Luther said.

Long recently served as interim chief and has served Overland Park as deputy chief in the Fire Department since 2019.

He started with the department in 1999 and has held previous leadership roles as a battalion chief, captain, lieutenant and training instructor.

“I look forward to continuing our mission to serve Overland Park, Merriam and southern Johnson County and take seriously our charge to maintain the public’s trust,” Long said.

Long replaces former Fire Chief Bryan Dehner, who retired in March after 29 years of service to the community.