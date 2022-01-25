Mayor’s new focus addresses homelessness, reform in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner announced the formation of seven new committees to focus on everything from homelessness to arts and culture.

Garner said each committee will be made up of Unified Government Commissioners and other community leaders.

“In light of the number of persistent challenges facing our Community, I want to reassure our residents that we are unwavering in our commitment to make Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Garner said.

One of those committees will address making sure people actually have places to call home. The Neighbors in Need/Unhoused Residents committee will address homelessness and housing costs. It will also look at the need for warming stations, shelters and food insecurity.

The committee on Community Safety and Justice will have the goal of reimagining and reconstructing the public safety system. Garner said that incudes reprioritizing public spending and making sure community needs are met and challenges are addressed.

The new committee on Arts, Culture and Equitable Development will be used to support art and culture throughout the county effectively.

The mayor’s Special Unified Government Charter Reform Committee will focus on a comprehensive review. It will look at amendments or make revisions to increase efficiency and effectiveness for everyone in the county,

A government efficiency committee will look at issues that impact everyone who calls Wyandotte County home. Recommendations will be forwarded to governing boards for consideration.

There is also a new committee that will focus on business and economic development in Wyandotte County. It will work to streamline processes and work to facilitate redevelopment to make sure that there is equal opportunity throughout the county.

Leaders on the new Health and Recreation committee will look at the health and other needs in the county. It will make recommendations about policies to ensure everyone in Wyandotte County has access to programs and information that will enhance their quality of life.

“The time for talk is over and the time for action is now to bring about the real change our community deserves. These committees are charged with crafting recommendations and solutions identified as key priorities of this administration,” Garner said.

The mayor said public comment, ideas and involvement is invited at all of the new committees. Contact your Unified Government Commissioner for more information.