New garden bar coming to J. Rieger & Co. grounds pays homage to old amusement park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City based distillery J. Rieger & Co. has released the first renditions of Electric Park Garden Bar coming to their ground later this year.

🆕 patio coming early Fall 2021 to KC: Electric Park Garden Bar. ⚡️🎡



A nod to our neighborhood’s history, the amusement park stood a block from our current distillery from 1899-1906.



The 11,000 sq ft space includes an open-air patio bar, glass atrium and food trailer. pic.twitter.com/jjv8ty6mYn — J. Rieger & Co. (@JRiegerCo) July 27, 2021

Electric Park pays homage to an amusement park located in the same neighborhood from 1899 to 1906.

The park was owned and operated by the Heim brothers, who owned the Heim Brewery in the neighborhood and who bottled their beer in what is today our distillery building. We are honored to continue to revive the Electric Park name through our new patio. J. Rieger & Co. Website

GastingerWalker& designed the architecture for the garden bar and JE Dunn will be constructing it.

There is no exact opening day announced at this time, but those interested in the history of the old Electric Park amusement park can visit the distillery and walk through an exhibit that showcases the connection between the two.

For those unfamiliar with the fascinating story of Electric Park and it’s connection to our distillery…



Might we suggest a stroll through our historical exhibit… ⚡️🎡 pic.twitter.com/v4WGTqvPMW — J. Rieger & Co. (@JRiegerCo) July 27, 2021

The garden bar will offer a variety of drink and food options inspired by amusement parks.

The dog-friendly Electric Park will open seasonally from April through November.