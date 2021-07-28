New garden bar coming to J. Rieger & Co. grounds pays homage to old amusement park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City based distillery J. Rieger & Co. has released the first renditions of Electric Park Garden Bar coming to their ground later this year.
Electric Park pays homage to an amusement park located in the same neighborhood from 1899 to 1906.
The park was owned and operated by the Heim brothers, who owned the Heim Brewery in the neighborhood and who bottled their beer in what is today our distillery building. We are honored to continue to revive the Electric Park name through our new patio.J. Rieger & Co. Website
GastingerWalker& designed the architecture for the garden bar and JE Dunn will be constructing it.
There is no exact opening day announced at this time, but those interested in the history of the old Electric Park amusement park can visit the distillery and walk through an exhibit that showcases the connection between the two.
The garden bar will offer a variety of drink and food options inspired by amusement parks.
The dog-friendly Electric Park will open seasonally from April through November.