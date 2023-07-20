KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The extended deadline to file an assessment appeal in Jackson County is quickly approaching. But now there’s a new way residents can get help.

Jackson County residents can head to the Assessment Department Office at 1300 Washington on Saturday, July 29, to get help filing an appeal. The building will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

“We have also asked our brokers to be here, so that they can help them find comparable sales for their properties to assist them with their appeals,” Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty said Thursday.

Thursday also marked the first time County Executive Frank White spoke to the media about the assessment situation.

“Due to a meeting, I can’t stay for the entire update this morning,” he said. “But it was a priority for me to be here even for the short time that I’ll be here just to speak to you and, most importantly, show my ongoing support for Gail and her staff.”

“Gail is his employee,” Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca said later that day in reaction to White’s comments. “So if Gail does a bad job, in essence, he does a bad job, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s sheltering and protecting the assessor who he believes has done a great job with this.”

Abarca has been critical of the software company Jackson County paid to help get assessments done.

“I’ve drafted an ordinance,” he continued. “That’s different from a resolution now because now we’re talking about county law that states to withhold any further payments owed to Tyler Technologies due to the fact that we don’t have clear data that articulates that they’ve done an effective job.”

McCann Beatty was asked about the county withholding payments to Tyler Technologies on Thursday.

“I believe that information was not accurate,” she said. “I believe we are putting out a statement to deal with that.”

That statement had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.