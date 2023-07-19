Loading…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Revenue has launched a new interactive map for people to determine sales rates by county, zip code or even street address.

The resource is called the “Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup.” It’s a Google-based map that updates on tax rates based on certain boundaries around Missouri.

Every municipality in Missouri, whether incorporated or not, implements Missouri’s tax rate of 4.23%. From there, each municipality also imposes a tax from its county, some starting just above 1%.

After that, municipalities designated as cities may enact their own taxes. St. Louis City, for instance, carries a 5.45% sales tax for all business purchases within city limits.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that some smaller communities may have a sales tax to keep ambulance and police services up-to-date, though those may not eclipse 1%. Branson, Missouri, which draws millions of visitors every year, also enacts a tourism tax, 2% on all business purchases.

According to the new interactive map, these are some of the tax rates in the most populated city of several Missouri metropolitan areas:

Kansas City: 9.97%

St. Louis: 9.68%

Springfield: 8.6%

Columbia: 8.48%

St. Joseph: 9.7%

Joplin: 8.73%

Cape Girardeau: 8.98%

Kirksville: 8.73%

Generally speaking, the larger the city in population, the more likely it will have a higher overall tax rate. Each municipality has a tax rate based on information that was available in January 2023.

The map could help Missouri customers determine some notable tax differences from one the boundaries of one municipality to the next. For instance, a business on Midland Boulevard in Overland would charge an 8.98% sales tax as opposed to a business just west of Overland city limits on Midland Boulevard, which would charge 7.74% because that area is recognized as unincorporated St. Louis County.

The map offers key information on municipalities that may have other taxes imposed, such as:

Food tax

Tourism tax

Motor vehicle titling tax

Taxes to support first responders

Taxes tied to adult use marijuana tax, battery manufacturing, domestic utilities or textbooks

The new resource comes a few weeks ahead of Missouri’s back-to-school tax-free holiday weekend, which gives shoppers a chance for shoppers to avoid paying taxes on certain goods in certain cities and counties.