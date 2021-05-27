New Jackson County jail land deal appears imminent, residents brace for future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jeannie Anderson, a longtime resident of the Heart Village Mobile Home park, is warming up to the idea of relocating.

“They’re going to put out compensation packages for everybody, not just me, all of us,” Anderson told FOX4.

Anderson is one of about 100 homeowners in the mobile home park that dates back to the 1970’s.

More recently, the 99 acres near the stadium complex have been identified as an ideal location for Jackson County to build a new detention center.

It’s equidistant to the courthouses in Kansas City and Independence, it’s right off the highway and close to a bus stop and hospitals.

“They tell me that they are looking at other places but they’re pretty set on this place,” Anderson said.

County officials tell FOX4 that the location is one of a few in consideration for the new jail. It would mean many longtime residents here would have to move.

Sources tell FOX4 a potential compensation package for the residents would include moving costs, three months of rent, and $5,000.

“I’m praying to God that this is what’s meant to be,” Anderson said.

Last week, the owners of the mobile home park distributed a letter to all residents claiming that the land is not for sale and instructed them to ignore media accounts that have “caused panic or concern for no good reason”.

FOX4 was unable to reach the park’s owners or management on Thursday.

Either way, Jeannie Anderson is planning for her next chapter.

“I’ll figure out something , I’ve got great angels up there and that’s just the way I can look at it.”

