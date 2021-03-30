New Kansas City apartments opening soon on site of old Waldo Ice House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 222 Waldo Flats are will soon be housing residents as Botwin Commercial Development and Linden Street Partners anticipate a July opening.

The development, which will house 44 apartments, stands in place of the one-time Waldo Ice House at 222 W. 75th St. The structure originally opened in 1925, as part of an expansion the City Ice Company of Kansas City pursued into developing parts of town. It closed in the 1960s.

Through the years, the Waldo Ice House had fallen into “complete disrepair,” with extensive damage experienced from a lack of roof maintenance, and unfortunately could not be restored, said Diane Botwin, founder of Botwin Commercial Development.

Botwin said the build comes at a good time for the eclectic Kansas City neighborhood, which she said hasn’t seen a new apartment development in a long time.

Kansas City is definitely in a time of building. Other large projects have recently taken off in various urban neighborhoods – several so far this year, many even within the last month.

